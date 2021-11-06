KHADC to act on illegal toll gates

SHILLONG, Nov 5: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is expected to take action on the alleged illegal toll gates in operation along the Shillong Bypass.

“I will convene a meeting next week after the session with the executive members in-charge of Forest and Revenue and chalk out a programme for this. This is a serious allegation and we cannot keep silent,” KHADC Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne said on Friday.

The government has already written to the district councils, warning that such toll gates cannot operate and that the process has to be discontinued.

“The toll gates should be closed if they are illegal,” Chyne said, denying that the KHADC runs illegal toll gates.

The government had ordered the closure of the illegal toll gates of KHADC after media reports said such gates are still functioning.

The opposition Congress had earlier warned of legal action if the government failed to address the issue of the mushrooming toll gates run along the National Highway with political patronage.

During the recently-concluded autumn session of the Assembly, senior Congress leader Charles Pyngrope had expressed concern over the “illegal” gates operated by the KHADC.

“These continue to function despite government notification,” he had said.

A few journalists had found four toll gates on the highway from Mawryngkneng to Thadshalai. People were seen standing in front of these gates with sticks and forcing trucks on the road to stop.