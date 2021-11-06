CM attributes bypolls win to people’s content with govt

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Elated with the MDA Government’s performance in the recently concluded bypolls to three constituencies, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said that the verdict of the people bears witness to their content with the government.

Addressing a felicitation programme of the two newly elected NPP MLAs — Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Md Abdus Saleh — here on Friday, the chief minister said that people chose the government despite a litany of ‘negativity’ spewed by the Opposition.

“People realised that the allegations were fake information and voted in our favour. It reflects that people are happy with the work going on but much more is required,” the chief minister said.

The NPP national president also beseeched the party leaders to remain humble, toil more and stay committed to the people and the state. Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, on the other hand, admitted that the win for NPP was unexpected as Opposition had levelled serious allegations while people, at times, got carried away. “However, our agenda is to serve the people better and we will keep it up and will try to accomplish the promises we have made,” he said.