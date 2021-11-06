Titos hopes govt resolves Harijan Colony issue soon

SHILLONG, Nov 5: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) who is also a member of the High Level Committee on Harijan colony, Titosstarwell Chyne on Friday said that since the process of transfer of land from the Hima Mylliem to the state government is completed, it is expected that the state government would take action at the earliest to settle the Harijan colony issue, Chyne told The Shillong Times on

Friday. “I am a member of the HLC and we have discussed and submitted a report to the Government. I hope that the Government will take action at the earliest,” Chyne added.

Asked for his opinion on the currents state of affairs with the residents announcing that they do not want to be relocated to another location, Chyne said, “The government has all the machinery with them. They have the Law Department, Police, Administration with them so I think they will not enforce illegally but through the legal route everything can be done”.

Asked if he thinks the issue will take few more years to be resolved as the case is still in court, Chyne pinned his hope on the Court for an early settlement.

Recently, the state government has taken possession of a controversial patch of land at the Harijan Colony. The Joint Secretary, Urban Affairs Department had accepted the handover of the leased premises measuring 12,444.13 sq. m. at Iew Mawlong to the first party – the Government of Meghalaya.

The State Government, the Syiem of Mylliem (second party) and Shillong Municipal Board (third party) had executed the tripartite lease deed for handing over the land to the first party on March 31, 2021.

Deputy Chief Minister and chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC), Prestone Tynsong had confirmed the move and said the Cabinet will soon discuss the modalities on how deal with any situation that might arise from this issue.

It was in 2018 that an altercation between two groups of people in the Colony spiralled into an unrest that lasted for weeks. The old demand for relocation was renewed and the state government constituted the High Level Committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to find an amicably acceptable solution to the demand.

It may be mentioned that according to the inventory report submitted by the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) there are a total of 184 employees residing in the area which includes 128 employees of the SMB and 56 others working in other government departments.