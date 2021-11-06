Nobody can stop people from voting: Tynsong

SHILLONG, Nov 5: With the MDA allies sweeping the recently concluded bypolls to three Assembly constituencies despite the proscribed HNLC threat, NPP national vice president, Prestone Tynsong, on Friday said that nobody can stop the people from exercising their franchise.

Albeit the deputy chief minister did not elucidate further, he said, “I strongly feel that it is the constitutional right of every voter and every citizen to vote for the party they want to.”

Meanwhile, Tynsong expressed his gratitude to the people for reposing faith in the MDA Government.

Earlier, the HNLC had warned people not to vote for the NPP in the recently concluded by-elections in retaliation against the killing of its former leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

The proscribed group had also given a one-week deadline for closure of NPP offices throughout Khasi and Jaintia Hills region.