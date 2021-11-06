Umpling to be transformed into a model locality: Pyniaid Syiem

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Newly elected MLA from Mawryngkneng, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, has informed that the bridge connecting Rynjah and Umpling which got delayed due to several reasons will be completed by February, 2022.

“We have given a four-month deadline to complete this important bridge. We expect that the bridge will be completed by the last week of February next year,” Syiem informed on Friday.

It may be mentioned that the construction of the bridge got delayed for nearly two years due to COVID-19 pandemic and also due to flooding which had destroyed the foundation of the bridge.

The Mawryngkneng MLA said that he had gone for the inspection of the bridge along with the officials of the PWD Central Division and By-Pass along with the members of the Umpling Dorbar Shnong.

“We had discussed at length on the delay of this bridge which has put the people of Umpling in great difficulties as they have to go through Lapalang and Nongrah. It has also resulted in huge traffic snarls in the area on a daily basis,” Syiem said.

Meanwhile, the Mawryngkneng MLA informed that he had also met Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Wednesday to discuss on the proposed new bridge to be constructed which will connect Umpling Dong Sharum with Madan Rumnong, Nongrim Hills.

He said that this 80-metre-long bridge will have a great design, while adding that the construction of the new bridge will start very soon once the government approves the sanction.

Syiem further informed about the scheme for which they had laid the foundation stone for the widening, black-topping and maintenance of around 21-kilometre road in three localities, Lapalang, Nongrah and Umpling.

“We had also carried out an inspection of the ongoing work and found that many of the contractors have already started the work,” the Mawryngkneng MLA said.

According to him, the construction work will pick up with the onset of the winter season.

He further informed that he had asked the PWD engineers to prepare an estimate for the repair and maintenance of the internal roads in Umpling which were not included in various schemes.

“We will ask the government to give sanction once the estimates are prepared to repair these internal roads,” Syiem said.

The Mawryngkneng MLA also informed that a proposal has already been submitted to the government for widening and black-topping of one of the main roads connecting Umpling Dong Lumdiengmet with Nongmynsong.

He further informed that he also asked the PWD engineers to prepare estimates for improvement and repairs of all the drains in Umpling locality.

“Our objective is to transform Umpling into a model locality,” Syiem added.

It may be mentioned that the bridge connecting Umpling to Rynjah, which is not more than 25 metres in length, was demolished two years ago for widening and has been hanging fire, thereby putting the residents of Umpling in great difficulties as they have to take a detour through Lapalang. Residents of Umpling have been ruing the fact that they have to burn more petrol/diesel taking the longer route and are also subject to major traffic jams.

Meanwhile the Rangbah Shnong of Umpling Dorbar, SF Pyngrope, also said that on November 3, the bridge was inspected along with the newly elected MLA and PWD officials and the contractor had committed to complete the construction by February 2022. “Regarding the internal roads in Umpling which are in major disrepair, the repair works will be taken up immediately. In fact the road roller has already reached Umpling,” Pyngrope informed.