Search operation underway in J&K’s Rajouri for trapped terrorists

Jammu, Nov 6: A massive search operation was underway on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district where two terrorists are believed to be trapped, according to police sources.

The sources said the security forces have closed vehicular traffic from Thanamandi to Rajouri in view of an ongoing operation in Khablan and other nearby villages of the district.

The two terrorists belong to the group which was earlier engaged in a gunfight with the security forces during the anti-terror operation in Poonch district, they added.

Eleven soldiers, including 2 JCOs, have been killed in the anti-terror operation that has continued for the last 27 days in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Additional security forces have been rushed to the area. (IANS)