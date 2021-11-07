33 fresh COVID cases, no death

Shillong/Tura, Nov 6: The state on Saturday recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 cases while no death was reported in the past 24 hours.

The active tally now stands at 377 including 263 in East Khasi Hills.

81,916 people have recovered from the viral infection on the day. The death toll remains at 1,457.

Is COVID mayhem returning to GH?

Just when many thought the worst was over in the fight against covid-19, infections are again starting to rise in Garo Hills.

After weeks of covid infections dropping with no deaths being recorded, a sudden turn of events is beginning to display a worrying sign.

A 48-year-old woman who was unvaccinated against covid died from the disease on the 1st of November in Ampati, but this was not to be an isolated case.

In less than three days, as many as 24 new covid infection cases were detected in West Garo Hills.

Out of these 24 cases, 10 were detected on a single day- that is November 4th during testing at Tura civil hospital itself.

This is a worrying sign for health surveillance teams because winter has begun to set in and cases could

jump higher as in most countries now reeling under new infection cases in the colder region where low temperatures keep people indoors closeted for much longer.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, out of 300 tested 10 were found positive giving the district a positivity rate of 3.33% which could rise further unless people begin taking precautions such as wearing face masks, hand cleaning, social distancing and ensuring they get vaccinated with both doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

So far, West Garo Hills has recorded 55 COVID deaths, even as 7,251 infected patients have successfully recovered.

There were 4,846 symptomatic cases, 2,101 asymptomatic cases and 304 co-morbid cases detected from the start of the pandemic, till date.