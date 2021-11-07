Is Mukul joining TMC after Dec?

SHILLONG, Nov 6: The efforts of the Congress high command to settle issues with senior leader, Mukul Sangma seem to have come a cropper as it is more or less certain that he will join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Sources said everything has been lined up and Sangma is almost certain about joining the TMC before Assembly elections, due early 2023.

It was learnt the entire lot of Congress MLAs from Garo Hills, barring Jimmy D Sangma and Marthon Sangma, will defect to the TMC.

Nothing is clear about Khasi Hills but it is said that one or two Congress MLAs, who are close to Sangma, might join the TMC which is headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The sources said some disgruntled MLAs of the ruling National People’s Party are also keen on joining the party.

While the speculations surrounding Sangma are still rife, the former Chief Minister has so far kept everything close to his chest. He has not uttered anything about his political future.

The sources said in the event of Sangma’s departure, Congress and NPP might explore the idea of working together given state Congress chief, Vincent H Pala’s alleged proximity to the NPP leadership.

“If Dr Mukul Sangma moves out of the Congress, there will not be any issues. It is quite visible that Congress and NPP may work together but they cannot do so as long as Mukul is there in the party,” the sources said.

It was said that if at all Sangma leaves the Congress, it will happen only after December this year.

Attempts to contact Mukul Sangma turned unsuccessful.

The division in the Congress is quite evident. Sangma, who is the leader of Opposition, had not campaigned for the party candidates in the recent by-elections to Mawphlang and Mawryngkneng seats. He had campaigned only at three places in the Rajabala constituency.