UDP wants govt to give more to its MLAs

SHILLONG, Nov 6: United Democratic Party (UDP) general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh on Saturday asked the government to consider giving more responsibilities to the party MLAs so that they can function to their potential.

“We are neither ambitious nor greedy. However, since we have taken pains to ensure that there is stability in the government, we feel our elected representatives should be given more responsible positions,” Mawthoh said.

“It is up to the government to look at things objectively. It is not a demand but we thought it is justified to raise this issue,” he said.

Stating that the UDP has grown in strength and numbers and has been the guiding factor in many instances of the government, Mawthoh said, “We are a part and parcel of the government and a very important partner”.

Claiming that the people have reposed their faith in the party as evident from its winning by-elections to three Assembly seats and another by-poll to an MDC seat, he said this is also indicative of the fact that the party’s strength and appeal have grown in the Garo Hills region.

“Our vote share grew substantially in the MDC elections while our candidate in Rajabala secured over 7,200 votes. Two independent MLAs have joined us as associate members,” Mawthoh said to prove a point.

He said the UDP is not blackmailing the government but when it is about the government’s performance, the party, being a key component of the ruling coalition, has to keep checks and balances.

“We have given the required support to the government whenever needed but at times, we need to go hammer and tongs at it if we find that nothing is going right,” Mawthoh said.

Asked what kind of responsibilities the UDP wants the government to give to the party MLAs, Mawthoh said, “All portfolios and departments are important but it is equally important that our young legislators are also given a chance to provide the much-needed leadership so they can perform to their optimal level rather than just playing second fiddle which may not be so productive”.

He said the issue will be raised at the party platform for a discussion by the leaders.