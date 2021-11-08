3 injured in road accident at Umling

NONGPOH, Nov 8: Three persons were seriously injured after their vehicle, a Tata Winger having registration number ML-04C-2807 hit a stationary truck having bearing registration number NL01-AE-7534 on the National Highway 6 at Umling in Ri Bhoi District today.

As per sources, the Tata Winger was proceeding towards Lumshnong from Guwhati but on reaching the Umling area, the vehicle unfortunately hit a truck parked on the roadside to refill water.

The three injured occupants of the Tata Winger were immediately shifted to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for treatment and the Ri Bhoi Police were investigating into the case.