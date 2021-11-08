Mop Up vaccination session underway in Tura

TURA, Nov 8: The Mop Up Covid Vaccination for Tura Urban areas is currently underway to make up for the low status of vaccination in the district and the same will continue till November 12.The mop up vaccination has been all the more necessitated with the festive season being just round the corner.

A meeting of the District Task Force as part of the Intensified Vaccination Plan for Mop Up Vaccination was on Monday held at the Circuit House in Tura to discuss the Covid-19 vaccination after a recent review revealed the low status of vaccination in the district.

Speaking during the meeting, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh informed that though the vaccination drive for Covid-19 achieved 88 percent, few areas including Asanang, Darenggre, etc in the district remain the lowest in spite of close proximity to urban areas. Ram Singh said that timely vaccination held from February to June, 2021 had helped immensely to protect from the virus and reduce the death rates in the district in the second wave and he appealed to all those unvaccinated to vaccinate themselves for the safety and welfare of everyone.

On account of the coming weeks being a festival season during which weddings also take place, Ram Singh cautioned that only those who have completed two doses of vaccine will be allowed to attend any kind of social gatherings. He also directed all Heads of department in the district to ensure their unvaccinated staff takes the vaccine as soon as possible or to submit RTPCR report every ten days if they are unable to take vaccination on genuine reasons.

Meanwhile, DMCHO, Tura Dr. Ivonne M Sangma presented the detailed Covid Vaccination status of the district as on 2nd November, 2021 and the Planned Session sites for the Mop Up round for Covid-19 Vaccination. She informed that about 9160 Session Sites have been held in the district and so far 210178 have been vaccinated with First Dose while 122501 have completed the Second Dose.

According to Sangma, Session sites have been planned for Mop Up Covid vaccination for Tura Urban area from 8th November to 12th November, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and she requested all those unvaccinated to take the opportunity to vaccinate themselves for the safety and security of everyone.