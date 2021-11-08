Group alleges residential school project delay

TURA, Nov 8: The GSMC from Pedaldoba has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs to look into the long delay to set up the already sanctioned Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Raksamgre.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the committee claimed that a total of 20 crore was sanctioned for the construction of the school for which the foundation stone was laid on March 6, 2019 by GHADC CEM and local MLA Benedic R Marak in the presence of West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.

According to the committee, the Land Reservation Committee of Salbaripara has even donated a 12.4 acres plot of land for its construction and an agreement towards the same was also signed by the committee in the presence of Ram Singh.

“The construction is being delayed for reasons best known to the authorities. We urge the Chief Minister as well as the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs to look into the matter so that sanctioned amount can be utilized,” it said.