Amarinder reinstated officer in police firing case: Punjab minister

handigarh, Nov 7 : Clearing the air about the Punjab government reinstating the then Superintendent of Police, Faridkot, Bikramjit Singh who faced criminal charges in connection with the Behbal Kalan police firing, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa on Sunday said the orders were given by then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Randhawa in a statement here said the former Chief Minister, who also held the Home Portfolio, had then ordered the reinstatement of the police officer while withholding just one increment despite the then Additional Chief Secretary, Home, not writing in favour of the officer.

He said in a statement that then Additional Chief Secretary, Home, in a note sent to the Chief Minister on July 13 had written that during the investigation, (IANS)