Chyne wants united regional front to address issues concerning citizens

SHILLONG, Nov 7: At a time when regional parties have been pushing for a unified regional front in the State, UDP leader and KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne has stressed that the prime focus of the unification move should be on fighting issues concerning the people and not just elections.

“If we unite only to fight elections, people will not accept us at all. We have to come together to address their issues and concerns. All the leaders of the regional front should come together to fulfil the expectations of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities,” Chyne told The Shillong Times. He said that the regional parties have been holding regular consultations on the unification move.

Asked whether he expects the effort to bear fruit, Chyne said, “In politics we never have full stop and comma. We expect that this will happen and we always dream for that. Time will tell. Let us see.”

To a query on the course of action if the unification move fails, he said, “If we cannot merge then also we will work together. We need to unite for the cause and expectation of the people which is more important.”

It may be mentioned that the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) have endorsed the call of the United Democratic Party (UDP) to come together as a united front.

UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh had, earlier, said his party will continue the unification effort and stated that it was the dream of former UDP president, (L) Donkupar Roy.

“Attempts in the past to unify the regional parties did not work out due to a number of reasons. But we are committed to achieving this objective,” Metbah had said.