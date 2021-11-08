Rabha groups garner support for council inclusion in Sixth Schedule

GUWAHATI, Nov 8: All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), Kamrup district committee, took out a two-day long cycle rally from Rani near here in lower Assam’s Kamrup district with an aim to garner support for inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The cycle rally was flagged off from Rani on Sunday and culminated at Hahim under Boko constituency on Monday evening.

More than 2000 supporters took part in the rally covering a distance of about 80 km. The participants also visited 13 regional offices of ARSU during the rally.

The All Rabha Women Council (Kamrup district committee) and Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (Kamrup district committee), supported the ARSU-organised cycle rally.

“The state government has for long not paid to our demands for inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in the Sixth Schedule. However, we would like to warn the government that we would be compelled to stage a democratic agitation if it continues to give us false assurances,” ARSU (Kamrup district) president Ajit Rabha said.

“Moreover, we oppose the Cabinet’s recent decision to allow the deputy commissioner of Kamrup district to grant permission for the transfer of land in protected belts/blocks without prior approval of the government,” Rabha said.

During the cycle rally, supporters held placards demanding Sixth Schedule and shouted slogans against the incumbent state government.