Trinity Saloo conferred Padma Shri

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Ms Trinity Saioo of Jaintia Hills Meghalaya was today conferred the Padma Shri by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering function in Raj Bhavan. Born on December 1, 1972 Ms Saioo a school teachers and mother of six children was awarded the Padma Shri for her initiative in mobilising about 800 farmers to set up Self Help Groups for growing the Lakadong variety of turmeric which is today world famous because of its high curcumin content of 7.9. She approached the Spice Board of India for help and accordingly mobilised the farmers of Mulieh village to reap rich economic benefits.

With the 800 farmers she started the Ieng Skhem Spice Society. She also associated the Society with Life Spice Federation of Self Help Groups of Laskein Community Development Block. Ms Saioo was in the forefront to nudge the State Government to launch Lakadong Turmeric Mission with the objective of upscaling its production.

In October 15, 2018 Ms Saioo was felicitated for her valuable contributions and innovative work by the Union Agriculture Ministry during the celebration of the Mahila Kisan Diwas 2018 in New Delhi. She received the award in person from the Union Minister for Agriculture, Radha Mohan Singh along with 40 other women farmers from across the country.

The Padmashri which was announced last year was given away today, November 8, 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.