‘Act against illegal coke units in SWKH’

MAWKYRWAT, Nov 8: The Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM) has asked its South West Khasi Hills district unit to take action against illegal coke factories operating in Nongjri area of the district.

The organisation took umbrage at the mushrooming of coke factories across the state which have become a threat not only to the environment but also the life of people residing in the vicinity of the factories.

“I don’t want our people to suffer like people in Arunachal Pradesh and other states in the country just because of the illegal coke factories which affects not only the environment but also the lives of the people. Therefore, I want the HANM South West Khasi Hills unit to take action against the illegal coke factories that have started to mushroom in Nongjri area,” HANM president, Lamphrang Kharbani said on Monday.

Kharbani also urged the leaders of the new unit to prod the government on the need to strengthen the functioning of the various departments in the district for overall development.

The organisation later made donations to persons with disabilities from Mawlangwir area.