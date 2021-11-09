EM confident of completing Council’s cultural centre soon

SHILLONG, Nov 8: KHADC Executive Member (EM) in-charge Development, Teibor Pathaw, has exuded confidence in completing the construction of the Traditional Cultural Centre at Jingkieng Kalong in Ri Bhoi as soon as consent is obtained from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) to resume work.

The MSPCB had issued a closure notice following which the construction of the cultural centre was suspended. The board had raised question regarding the septic tank of the establishment as the centre is to come up near Umiam Lake.

Stating that that the Council had formed a committee in July this year to follow up this matter with the MSPCB, Pathaw said that they have asked the engineering wing to shift the construction of the septic tank to another site and to submit a report to the committee. “I am confident that we will be able to resume the work once we shift the site of the septic tank,” the EM in-charge of Development said.

He said that the progress of work is around 90 per cent, while adding that the implementation of the project had started in 2017.

“We expect to complete the project at the earliest as soon as we are able to resume the construction work,” Pathaw added.

Replying to a question raised by Nongpoh MDC, Balajied Rani, during the question hour of the reassembled autumn session of the KHADC on Monday, Pathaw said that the MSPCB had issued the closure notice on March 24, 2021, following a PIL filed in the High Court in 2019.

According to the EM, the closure notice was not specifically to the KHADC since all ongoing construction work adjacent to Umiam Lake were stopped following the directive from the court.

Pathaw said that the High Court had also formed a team to inspect the ongoing construction work to prevent siltation and maintain cleanliness of Umiam Lake.

Replying to a supplementary question of Rani on the reason behind the issuance of closure notice by the MSPCB, the EM said that the notice was issued due to failure of the Council to seek permission from the MeECL before taking up the project.

Meanwhile, EM in-charge of Elaka Administration, Jambor War, tabled the report of the election of Srikar Mawmluh, Mawmluh Sirdarship, and also the report of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Administration of Elaka) (Second Amendment Bill), 2012.