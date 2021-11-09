KHADC NOC specific to land use only: CEM

SHILLONG, Nov 8: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Titosstarwell Chyne, on Monday, clarified that the Land department of the Council has issued no-objection certificate (NOC) specific to land use, while the Non-Forest Clearance Certificate (NFCC) is issued by the Forest department, Government of Meghalaya.

Replying to a query of the MDC of Nongstoin, Gabriel Wahlang, during the Question Hour of the Council’s first day of the re-assembled Autumn Session, the CEM admitted that there is confusion among the public in regard to the two certificates.

To a supplementary question raised by Rambrai-Jyrngam MDC, Bajop Pyngrope, Chyne said that the certificates on the coke factories are issued by the Forest department.

Informing that the applications which they have received are being sent to various departments, he added that these applications include the Health department’s as well which pertain to construction of hospitals and diagnostic centres, and few from the Industries department.

According to the KHADC CEM, the Council has also received applications for setting up of stone crusher or quarries besides hotel, resorts and homestays.

Chyne informed that the Mining department had also sought information on the Sixth Schedule status of the miners.

The state government had also sought an NOC to investigate and survey land falling under the jurisdiction of the KHADC, he said.

Replying to another supplementary question by Pyngrope, the CEM said that the Council is yet to receive an application from the Brahmaputra Board on the Tulsi Dam Power Project.