ASDMA issues guidelines for Chath Puja, Raas festival

GUWAHATI, Nov 9: The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday guidelines for Chath Puja and Raas festival in the state to ensure that the festivals are celebrated by adhering to the existing COVID-19 protocols.

In regard to Chath Puja, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, the ASDMA guidelines state that all places and routes leading to the site of celebration – ghats and river banks – should be identified, sanitised and checked.

“The puja committees should be directed to engage volunteers at the site of celebrations and necessary guidelines to the volunteers may be given with the do’s and don‘ts,” it stated.

“Only five persons per family are allowed at a time in the puja ghats, maintaining social distancing and other protocols of COVID-19. The puja committees will ensure that only the religious rituals will be observed,” the guidelines stated.

Fairs and cultural events in connection with the celebration of puja have been prohibited.

“The puja committees will not allow any vendor, temporary tea stall/chat house, etc. in the vicinity of the puja pandal. All visitors to the puja location shall be subjected to thermal scanning and no person with any symptom related to COVID-19 shall be allowed to enter the puja pandals,” it stated.

In regard to the Raas festival to be held later this month, all organisers of the Raas Committee must take permission from the district administration for organising the festival in accordance with the existing rules.

The district administration will convene a meeting of all Raas committees for a detailed briefing on the protocol/guidelines issued by the government before giving permission in order to support the committees for successful and safe celebration of the festival.

“Organisers must keep adequate space for arrangement of physical distance between two seats as per COVID-19 protocol. Entry and exit gates must be separated,” the ASDMA guidelines stated.

“Thermal screening of visitors/staff is to be carried out at entry points. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed inside the Raas venues,” it added.