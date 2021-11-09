Union minister launches facilities at IIT-G to promote drone technology in NE

GUWAHATI, Nov 9 : In a major push towards the “Make In India” campaign in a very critical sector, the launch of a series of initiatives at IIT-Guwahati, including a centre of excellence in research on drone technology, will help promote the development and adoption of drone technology in the North-eastern region.

Union minister of state for civil aviation, Gen V.K Singh (retd), launched the country’s first Centre for Excellence in Research on Drone/UAV Technology and Artificial Intelligence at the institute here on Tuesday, along with a skill development centre for drone/UAV operation and maintenance and nodal centre for overall administrative drone data management for the Northeast region.

Besides, another initiative, “AXOMDroneports”, which was launched at the institute will help support cargo drones delivering medical and emergency supplies to remote areas of the Northeast.

“These initiatives will address various aspects of the development and implementation of drone technology such as technological advancements, training, legal aspects, administrative management, logistics, and adoption for the benefit of the entire region and the country,” a statement from IIT-Guwahati on Tuesday said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister assured that the central government would leave no stone unturned, “having understood the remarkable potential of drones to transform every sector of the economy.”

“The Centre has brought out the New Drone Rules in August 2021 and has followed it up with a production linked incentive scheme scheme for manufacturers. Our focus is to develop India’s capabilities as an important and integral value multiplier to the global drone ecosystem,” he said.

He further said that drones can be significant creators of employment and economic growth due to their reach, versatility, and ease of use, especially in India’s remote and inaccessible areas.

“It’s encouraging to see the IITs of our country take some timely initiatives in this direction. I pay my regards to the people who are driving the growth of drones in India,” the minister said.