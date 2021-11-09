UK to add India’s Covaxin to approved list from Nov 22

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Hyderabad-based pharma major Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine Covaxin will be added to the UK government’s approved list of vaccines for international travellers from November 22.

“From 4 a.m. on Monday 22 November, the government will recognise vaccines on the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing,” said the UK government’s new travel guidelines.

The development has come after the World Health Organisation approved Covaxin for emergency use listing last week.

“From 4 am on Monday 22 November, we will recognise the following vaccines: Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Moderna and Janssen (J&J), and WHO EUL including Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin,” said the guidelines further.

“Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to our list of approved vaccines for inbound travel, benefitting more fully vaccinated people from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India,” it added further.

This means those vaccinated with the Covaxin will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England. Last month Indian vaccine Covishield was also added to the UK’s approved list.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said, “More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield.”

“Today’s announcement is another step forward for the travel industry, businesses and for family and friends wanting to reunite or go abroad,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“The red list and quarantine system remain vital in protecting our borders and as we’ve said we will not hesitate to take action by adding countries to the red list if necessary”, he added further.

The UK government has also simplified the travel rules for all under-18 coming to England. They will now be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day-8 testing and pre-departure testing.

IANS