KHADC remembers late PW Khongjee

SHILLONG, Nov 8: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) constituents, on Monday, paid their tributes to former MDC, Dr. PW Khongjee, who had passed away on August 2 this year.

Taking part in the obituary reference on the first of the Autumn Session of the Council, the Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titossarwell Chyne, said that Dr. Khongjee has made enormous contributions to the Council during his tenure as the MDC.

“As a member he had contributed towards the welfare and interest of the Council. The vacuum caused by his death is greatly felt by us,” Chyne said.

During his tenure as an MLA, Dr. Khongjee had strived for development of tourism in Sohra, he added.

The CEM recalled that he continued his medical practice even when he was an MLA. “This shows his love for his profession to which he originally belonged,” Chyne added.

Senior MDC, Bindo Mathew Lanong, highlighted on the floor of the house the contributions of Dr. Khongjee as a public leader.

Khongjee entered politics after winning the KHADC election from Sohra in 2003 as a UDP candidate. He later joined the Congress. He was the Deputy Chairman of the KHADC between February 25, 2004, and August 8, 2005.

He won the Assembly election from Sohra in 2008 on a Congress ticket, defeating former chief minister, Dr. FA Khonglam. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2013 Assembly elections representing the Congress and went on to again lose in the 2018 elections, this time from BJP camp.

He later, however, returned to the Congress in February 2019 during the general council meet of the Block Congress Committee at Saitsohpen, Sohra.