Border panels likely to visit Tarabari on Nov 12

SHILLONG, Nov 8: The regional committees on border disputes for West Khasi Hills and Kamrup districts may visit Tarabari for a joint inspection on November 12.

Cabinet Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, who heads the West Khasi Hills panel, told reporters on Monday that the joint inspection got delayed as the officers have been preoccupied with the inauguration of Mairang district on November 10.

“We are planning to go for the joint inspection either this week or next week and I have proposed November 12. I am awaiting a confirmation from my counterpart (Assam Minister Atul Bora who heads the regional panel of Kamrup district),” Tongkhar said.

He said if the roads to Tarabari and other adjoining areas are not motorable, then they will go by a chopper.

Expressing happiness that people responded well to their joint inspection the last time, he hinted that the stand of the border residents seem to be acceptable to both states.

Asked if they will ask other stakeholders to accompany them, the Minister said the most important thing in the joint inspection is the participation of those who are staying in those villages although there is no bar on anyone willing to join them.

Expressing optimism on the resolution of the dispute in some areas within the tenure of the present government in the state, Tongkhar said even if a new government is installed after 2023 Assembly elections, it should pursue the matter.

The two regional committees have already visited seven border areas of Kamrup and West Khasi Hills districts in accordance with the August 6 decisions taken at the Chief Minister-level meeting.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma are also expected to visit some disputed areas.

There are 12 areas of dispute but the two states identified six “less complicated” areas for discussion during the joint visits.