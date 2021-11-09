Srinagar records season’s coldest night, Dras freezes at minus 12.1  

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: At 1.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday, Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season so far while the Dras town in Ladakh remained frozen at minus 12.1.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) office said Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 1.6.

“Pahalgam had minus 3.3 and Gulmarg minus 1.0 as the night’s lowest temperature today.

“Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 8.3, Kargil minus 6.8 and Dras minus 12.1 as the minimum temperature.

“Jammu had 12.5, Katra 11.8, Batote 8.0, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 4.7 as the minimum temperature,” an official of the MeT department said.

Due to sunny days and clear night sky forecast for the next 5-6 days, minimum temperatures are likely to drop further in J&K and Ladakh.

IANS