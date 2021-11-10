Conrad to inaugurate state’s 12th district today

SHILLONG, Nov 9: Meghalaya will officially inaugurate its 12th district on Wednesday. Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma will inaugurate the new district of Eastern West Khasi Hills with its headquarters in Mairang. A host of ministers, MLAs, government officials and others will attend the inauguration programme.

Wilfred Nongsiej has been named the first Deputy Commissioner of Eastern West Khasi Hills District while Maxwell B Syiem will be the first Superintendent of Police.

UDP president and Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh is the elected representative of Mairang constituency.

The government has maintained that creation of the new district will ensure that administration will remain closer to the people and implementation of various schemes and projects will become more effective.