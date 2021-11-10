Former Kerala Santosh Trophy footballer Fenn passes away

Alappuzha, Nov 9: Former Kerala Santosh Trophy football player James Fenn, who played for Mohun Bagan for three years in the 1960s, has died at Colorado Springs in the USA due to age-related problems. He was 87 and is survived by his son. “My uncle passed away in Colorado Springs in US on Sunday. It’s because of age related issues,” his nephew Sherry Mani said from Kerala. The native of Thathampally in Alappuzha had been a star player of Kerala in the 1950s. He played for top clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. His performance for Kerala in the 1955 Santosh Trophy held in Kochi, paved the way for his move to Kolkata. (PTI)