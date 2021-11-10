Shastri feels Dravid will ‘raise the bar’

Dubai, Nov 9: Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri feels his successor Rahul Draivd has inherited a “great team” and backed him to raise the bar with his wealth of experience as a player and coach. The T20 World Cup game against Namibia was Shastri’s last day in the office as the head coach.

“There is one thing missing, that is (winning the) ICC tournament. They will get a chance and Rahul Dravid has come as a coach, I wish him all the luck. “He is a great player, got the stature, he has done the yards as a coach, to further take this team over the next few years and raise the bar,” Shastri said at the virtual post-match media interaction on Monday.

Shastri achieved back to back Test series wins in Australia in his tenure but an ICC trophy eluded him.

Shastri also heaped praise on outgoing bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar, whose tenures too ended. “See, I call him (Arun) the guru of that (bowling) department… him and Sridhar have done an outstanding job, but I’ll come first to Bharat Arun. He has been in the coaching space for almost 20 years now, if not more.

“And not only has he coached a lot of coaches, he has conducted a lot of courses, he has certified a lot of coaches and then come to do this job and that’s the reason I picked them.” (PTI)1