KHADC refers Khasi Inheritance Bill to Select Committee

SHILLONG, Nov 10: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has decided to refer the much-debated Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021, to the Select Committee.

The decision was taken on the last day of the reassembled autumn session of the Council on Wednesday, following demands from the opposition Congress.

The Select Committee will be headed by KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne, while the Secretary to the Executive Committee will be the member secretary.

The other members of the Committee include Leader of Opposition, Pynshngain N. Syiem, Congress MDC Charles Marngar, Executive Member in charge of Building Bye-Laws, Paul Lyngdoh and NPP MDC Lamphrang Blah.

In his reply, Chyne said that the Select Committee would complete its task to further improve the bill at the earliest.

The KHADC CEM also said that the bill would be re-tabled in the next session.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition had asserted that there is no urgency in the passing of the bill and, suggested for it to be referred to the Select Committee.