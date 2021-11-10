Place Khasi inheritance bill in public domain: HSPDP

SHILLONG, Nov 9: With the KHADC all set to discuss and possibly pass the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021 that seeks to pave way for equitable distribution of parental property among siblings, regional fronts like the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), among others, are still stressing that the bill should have been placed in the public domain for discussion.

“First of all it should have been placed in the public domain so that everyone gets an opportunity to look into it and study it at length,” HSPDP president KP Pangniang said on Tuesday.

Pointed out that the bill will be taken up for discussion on Wednesday, Pangniang said, “We are yet to know the details since we have seen media reports only. It should be put in the public domain.”

The bill seeks to amend the age-old tradition of the Khasis wherein the youngest daughter inherits the parental property and if passed, the legislation will permit equal distribution of parental property among all siblings – both male and female – if the parents desire so.

The HSPDP chief reiterated that public discourse was necessary on such a contentious issue.

It may be noted that amid growing demand for public opinion on the bill, KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne tabled it in the House on Monday.

Organisations like the Maitshaphrang Movement, which has been campaigning over the issue of inheritance for decades have pointed out that there was never any demand for any legislation on this and they want the matter to be debated within the family first.

Earlier, KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne had maintained that it is not always necessary to place bills in public domain since the people have elected the MDCs to speak on their behalf. He pointed out that there has been debate on social media ever since the Council announced that it would table the bill.