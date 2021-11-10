Padma Shri honour for WGH pepper farmer

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Monday proved to be a red letter day for turmeric farmer, Trinity Saioo, while Tuesday brought accolades for pepper farmer, Nanandro B Marak, as both of them were presented with the prestigious Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While Trinity received the award for 2020, Nanandro was included in the list of awardees for 2021.

The 60-year-old pepper farmer hails from Jasingre locality in Gondagre village under Tikrikilla C&RD Block in West Garo Hills. Nanandro has been honoured with the Padma Shri for his organic black pepper farming to boost the state’s agriculture.

He forayed into pepper farming in 1986 when his brother-in-law brought 2-3 saplings of the black pepper spice to the village from a physician from outside who spoke of its great potential.

His unique method includes growing pepper alongside arecanut plantation that has optimized the pepper output in his farm.

“Shri Nanandro B Marak, an organic black pepper Farmer from #WestGaroHills District, #Meghalaya has been conferred with the prestigious #PadmaShri for his contribution in agriculture in the State. Many congratulations to him!” Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in a tweet.

Marak had earlier received an international award for his innovative approach to pepper cultivation, at the International Pepper Conference in Vietnam in 2018.