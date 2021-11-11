No cabinet rejig: CM

SHILLONG, Nov 10: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday made it clear that there is no question of accommodating the newly-elected MLAs in the Cabinet.

Dismissing any reshuffle in the Cabinet, Sangma told reporters that the government will stick to its commitment made to the allies in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance. “Just because the coalition has additional MLAs, it does not mean that we will forgot our friends who stood by us during difficult times,” he said.

“This is now how a coalition works. We are building trust among the coalition partners and there is no question of any change in the Cabinet,” the chief minister signed off.