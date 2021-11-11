KHADC passes land regulation bill

SHILLONG, Nov 10: The KHADC on Wednesday unanimously passed the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of Land), Bill, 2021.

KHADC CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne moved for passage of the bill after tabling the report of the select committee.

“Under Rule 83 of Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951 as amended, a modified Regulation and Administration of Land), Bill, 2021 is hereby placed before the Council in session for consideration of the bill in its present form,” Chyne said.

Earlier, while tabling the report, he said the select committee had met several times and after examination and deliberation decided that the suggestions and views which were considered necessary should be incorporated in the bill to add teeth to strengthen the customary practices and also to regulate the existing land tenure system prevailing in the Dorbar Hima, Dorbar Raid and Dorbar Shnong. Chyne said it was a momentous occasion since the Council has been able to finally pass the land bill after 52 years of efforts.

He recalled that the bill was formulated when he was the Executive Member in-charge of Land department in 2019.

“We had even passed the bill. The DCA department felt on the need to constitute a special committee after we had sent the bill to the Governor. The special committee later studies the bill in details and then it was sent back to the Council with some recommendations,” he said.

Later, KHADC CEM told reporters said that they have passed the bill with modifications as recommended by the select committee.

“We had made major modifications in the bill. The Rangbah Shnong did not have the power to issue the land document and now we have given power to them,” he said.

Chyne also said that it is no longer mandatory for people to register their land with the Council.

He said that people can only register with the Dorbar Shnong and only a copy will need to be sent to the Council for record keeping.

“The clan earlier did not have a role in issuing land documents. But now any authorised person of a clan shall have the authority to issue dulir and patta (land document),” the CEM said.

Leader of Opposition, Pynshngainlang N. Syiem said that he is happy that the select committee has been able to remove the deficiencies in the bill.

“We have now been able to empower the Dorbar Hima, Dorbar Raid and Dorbar Shnong to issue the land documents or land patta under this bill,” Syiem said.

According to him, the council will now have the records of all the land owners within its jurisdiction.