2nd & 3rd Division Football: Lumdiengjri beat Krang

SHILLONG, Nov 11: Lumdiengjri SC managed to sneak past Krang SC 2-1 in a Second Division football match here on Thursday. Lumdiengjri secured a 32nd minute lead when Gabriel Lamare managed to find the back of the net. The lead was doubled ten minutes later through Archie Nongbet. Krang managed to reduce the deficit nine minutes after the restart through Kitkupar Mylliem but Lumdiengjri hung on until the final whistle to register a 2-1 victory. In a Third Division match, Nongumlong SC also secured a 2-1 win against Lapalang SC. Manush Lapang scored a brace (48′ & 55′) to put Nongumlong ahead although Lapalang scored a goal too, through Bantei Lyngdoh in the 63rd minute. On Friday, Lawmali Pyllun SC take on Nongkseh SC in a Second Division match at 2:15 pm while Nongrah SC face Mawtawar SC at 12 pm in a Third Division game.