All India Inter-School Online Chess C’ship from Nov 14

SHILLONG, Nov 11: The 3rd edition of the Late Shri Kailash Nath Sarma Memorial All India Open Inter-School Online Children Chess Championship 2021 will be held online on the chess platform www.chess.com from November 14-16, 2021. The tournament is organised by Snehabandhan and Assam Chess Club every year on the birth anniversary of renowned social worker & author Late Kailash Nath Sarma. The tournament will be held in three categories – Category A for Students studying upto class 4, Category B for students from Class 5 to 8 and Category C for Students from Class 9 to 12. A total Scholarship value of Rs 2,25,000 will be awarded to the winners in the form of free training along with trophy & certificates. Interested participants may contact the organisers for further details on the numbers 98644443051/9954136181 or visit the website www.assamchessclub.com.