Sports Snippets

Declan Rice to miss England’s final WC qualifiers through illness

LONDON, Nov 11: England will have to seal qualification for the 2022 World Cup without its first-choice midfielder. Declan Rice withdrew from the squad for upcoming games against Albania and San Marino, with England saying the holding midfielder has been “unable to train due to illness” since reporting for duty on Monday. Rice has returned to his Premier League club, West Ham. England is not planning to bring in a replacement for Rice. Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have yet to link up with the squad following dental surgery and concussion, respectively. (AP)

Czech investment group buys 27% stake in EPL club West Ham

LONDON, Nov 11: The investment group of a Czech billionaire with a vast, Europe-wide portfolio of business interests has bought a 27% stake in West Ham, the Premier League club said Wednesday. 1890s holdings a.s is controlled by Daniel Křetínský, the majority owner of Czech football team Sparta Prague who also owns energy conglomerate EPH and is a media mogul in his home country. Křetínský and his colleague, Pavel Horský, became members of West Ham’s board as a result of the acquisition into the club. (AP)

Chiellini latest Italy injury ahead of World Cup qualifiers

FLORENCE, Nov 11: Italy’s injury problems continued to pile up as captain Giorgio Chiellini became the latest player to withdraw from the squad on Wednesday ahead of its final World Cup qualifiers. Chiellini pulled out of the warmup prior to Juventus’ match against Fiorentina at the weekend and the veteran defender has not recovered in time. Italy forward Ciro Immobile and midfielders Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled out of the squad earlier this week. (AP)

India to host first-ever world yogasana c’ship in June 2022

New Delhi, Nov 11: India is set to host the first-ever yogasana world championship in June next year. The National Yogasana Sports Federation (recognised by the Sports Ministry) is working towards building a strong culture of fitness, competition, well-being, and growth through practice and development of yogasana. (PTI)

East Bengal part ways with head of sports science D’Angelus

Kolkata, Nov 11: Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal on Thursday announced that it has decided to part ways with its head of sports science, Joseph Ronald D’Angelus. “SC East Bengal has agreed to mutually part ways with Joseph Ronald D’Angelus who had been appointed as the club’s head of sports science. We would like to wish Joseph all the best for his future endeavours,” tweeted SC East Bengal. SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC on November 21. (PTI)

Odisha FC collaborates with Staffordshire University

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11: Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Thursday announced Staffordshire University as their new education and community partner. The university, which for over 100 years, has been making a difference to careers and industry in the United Kingdom, will look to work in collaboration with Odisha’s colleges and universities to provide educational content virtually on a variety of subjects throughout the year. (PTI)

2022 Winter Oly: IOC praises China for delivering promises

Beijing, Nov 11: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has praised China for delivering promises on a carbon-neutral Games by introducing renewable energies to Olympics venues and to attract 300 million winter sports fans. Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., the Chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, told a digital press conference that he was happy to see that Beijing has dedicated enormous attention to sustainability, delivering the promise of holding a carbon neutral Games. (IANS)