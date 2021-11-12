Guwahati priest found dead under mysterious circumstances

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: In yet another suspected murder case in the city, a man, reported to be a priest of a Kali temple, was found dead in the Paltan Bazar area here on Thursday evening, police sources said.

The body of Narayan Chakraborty was recovered from a residential quarter of the Kalibari railway colony, reportedly belonging to his acquaintance, Sanjib Choudhury, who was out of town for Chhath Puja celebration.

Choudhury is a railway employee and had gone to Dhubri, his hometown, along with his family. According to information, Choudhury had asked Chakraborty to look after the quarter while he was out of station.

“I am an employee with the railways here and had taken leave for a couple of days to go to my hometown for Chhath Puja. So I had requested my friend (Chakraborty) on Wednesday to stay in my quarter in the interim and look after the house,” Choudhury told reporters here on Friday.

According to preliminary investigation, injury marks were visible on the deceased’s head. However, official sources said that the cause of death could only be ascertained once post mortem is done.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, joint commissioner of police (Guwahati), Partha Sarathi Mahanta said that several angles have emerged during investigation into the case so far.

“All aspects related to the case are being thoroughly examined. However, we cannot disclose now as the investigation is currently underway. The case will be cracked soon,” Mahanta said.

Reportedly, Chakraborty belonged to Cooch Behar in Bengal.

Police are also interrogating Chakraborty’s family members along with a neighbour, Satya Narayan Basfor, in regard to the incident.

Crimes in the city have witnessed a drastic surge with at least seven murder cases reported in the in the past couple of months, including the death of an elderly couple in the Beltola area here recently.