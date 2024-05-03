People of Rae Bareli will end Rahul Gandhi’s political career: BJP

Shillong, May 3: Hours after the Congress announced that party’s former president Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Raebareli, the BJP on Friday said that the people of Rae Bareli will end his political career.

Slamming the Congress leader, BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “After accepting defeat in Amethi, he has accepted defeat from Wayanad too and will face defeat in Rae Bareli as well.”

He said, “Rahul is contesting from Rae Bareli as he is losing elections from Wayanad”.

Citing Rahul Gandhi’s “inability to manage” his constituencies, the BJP leader emphasised that the people of Rae Bareli will “teach him a lesson and defeat him with a huge number of votes because someone who cannot manage their constituency has no right to talk about the country.”

Furthermore, he said that Congress was in such a bad shape that no leader was ready to contest from Amethi, the seat which was once a stronghold of the Gandhi family, and K. L. Sharma from Punjab has been fielded to contest from Amethi. (IANS)