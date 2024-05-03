Friday, May 3, 2024
spot_img
Politics

People of Rae Bareli will end Rahul Gandhi’s political career: BJP

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 3: Hours after the Congress announced that party’s former president Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Raebareli, the BJP on Friday said that the people of Rae Bareli will end his political career.

Slamming the Congress leader, BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “After accepting defeat in Amethi, he has accepted defeat from Wayanad too and will face defeat in Rae Bareli as well.”

He said, “Rahul is contesting from Rae Bareli as he is losing elections from Wayanad”.

Citing Rahul Gandhi’s “inability to manage” his constituencies, the BJP leader emphasised that the people of Rae Bareli will “teach him a lesson and defeat him with a huge number of votes because someone who cannot manage their constituency has no right to talk about the country.”

Furthermore, he said that Congress was in such a bad shape that no leader was ready to contest from Amethi, the seat which was once a stronghold of the Gandhi family, and K. L. Sharma from Punjab has been fielded to contest from Amethi. (IANS)

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi should have informed people of Wayanad: Annie Raja
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

IPL 2024: MI v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Shillong, May 3: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match 51...
Technology

iPhone sales down 10 pc in March quarter, Apple stock up after $110 billion buyback

Shillong, May 3: Apple has reported a 10 per cent decline in iPhone sales for its March quarter,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alaya F: There are some films I chase and some that I get completely by luck

Shillong, May 3: Since her debut in 2020, Alaya F has portrayed diverse characters in several big-budget films. The...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Big B showers praise on ‘super constructed tunnel and no traffic’ on Mumbai’s coastal road

Shillong, May 3: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reached his workplace in just 30 minutes from his residence in Juhu...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IPL 2024: MI v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 3: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns...

iPhone sales down 10 pc in March quarter, Apple stock up after $110 billion buyback

Technology 0
Shillong, May 3: Apple has reported a 10 per...

Alaya F: There are some films I chase and some that I get completely by luck

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 3: Since her debut in 2020, Alaya...
Load more

Popular news

IPL 2024: MI v KKR overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 3: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns...

iPhone sales down 10 pc in March quarter, Apple stock up after $110 billion buyback

Technology 0
Shillong, May 3: Apple has reported a 10 per...

Alaya F: There are some films I chase and some that I get completely by luck

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 3: Since her debut in 2020, Alaya...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img