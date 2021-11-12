Rugala ceremony at Wangala Festival opens doors for gala finale on Saturday

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent
A Kamal (Priest) makes preparations for the Rugala ceremony during the 2nd day of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival.
TURA, Nov 12: The ritual of the traditional Rugala cremony during which the first specially brewed rice beer along with cooked rice and vegetables are offered to Misi Saljong, the Great Giver, set the tone for the 100 Drums Wangala Festival on Friday, during its second day of events that inalso included traditional games.
The 44th Hundred Drums Wangala Festival is taking place at its new and permanent site called Wangala A’dam, at Chibragre, 13 kms from Tura, for the second year in a row. The biggest harvest festival of the Garos is taking place while simulteneously adhering to the protocols of COvid-19 to check against the infectious disease.
The Adviser to the Chief Minister, Government of Meghalaya and MLA of North Tura Thomas A Sangma as the chief guest along with Chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Climate Change and Sustainable Development  (MSCCC & SD) and MLA Selsella Constituency Ferlin C A Sangma participated in the Rugala ceremony that was also witnessed by large growd of visitors including tourists.

 

It may be mentioned that a day ahead of the Wangala, a ritual called Rugala is performed by the Nokma ( Village Chief) and in this ritual, the offering of the first hand special rice-beer along with cooked rice and the vegetables are given to Misi Saljong, the Great Giver.  The Rugala ceremony concluded for the days activities with the Rhythm of 100 drums.

 

Addressing the Wangala troupes and the crowds, Thomas A Sangma recalled the valuable contributions of the pioneers of the then Wangala Festival Committee to promote, protect and preserve the tradition and culture of the Garos. Looking at the increasing peoples’ participation in the festival, he said that this will help to safeguard the culture and traditions as well as boost the morale of the political leaders.

 

Endorsing the chief guest in his remarks about the importance of preserving and promoting the traditions of the Garo tribe, F C A Sangma expressed her gratitude for being given a chance to attend the festival and also mentioned about the pioneers of the Wangala festival and their foresightedness in preserving the unique culture of the Garos. Further, she said that despite embracing Christianity and other religions, she urged the people to preserve and protect the culture and traditions of the Garos.

 

The day’s events also included the Indigenous Games of Tug of War, Ajea and  Doroa cultural competitions, amongst others. In the final Tug of War the Rongkhon team defeated the Rompa Matgrik team from Baghmara. The Rongkhon team has been the defending champion for fourth time in a row.

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.