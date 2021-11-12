DC congratulates students for participating in NAS exam

TURA, Nov 12: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh has hailed the young minds for taking part in the All India National Achievement Survey (NAS) examination on Friday.

The NAS is a nationally representative large-scale survey of students’ learning undertaken by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. NAS gives a system level reflection on effectiveness of school education. Findings help compare the performance across spectrum and across population in order to find the desirable direction for improvements.

This national level survey has been conducted Today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as Assessment Administrator for Grade 3, 5, 8 and 10 students of State Govt. schools, Govt. Aided schools, Private Unaided recognized schools and Central Government schools.

NAS findings would help diagnose learning gaps of students and determine interventions required in education policies, teaching practices and learning. Through its diagnostic report cards, NAS findings help in capacity building for teachers, officials involved in the delivery of education.