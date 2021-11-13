Colourful end to Shad Nongkrem; Wangala heads for grand finale

SHILLONG/ TURA, Nov 12: The annual Khasi thanksgiving festival of Shad Nongkrem ended with gaiety and fervour marking the five-day rituals at Smit, around 15 km from the capital town, on Friday. Around 300 km away in Tura, the ritual of the traditional Rugala ceremony during which the first specially brewed rice beer along with cooked rice and vegetables are offered to Misi Saljong, the Great Giver, set the tone on the penultimate day of the 100-Drums Wangala Festival on Friday.

At Smit, dancers – both males and females – clad in traditional attires took to the Lympung and danced to the beat of the Tangmuri and the drums (Ksing).

Unlike last year, COVID restrictions were relaxed for this annual affair, paving the way for more dancers from across the Hima Khyrim to partake in the final rituals.

Citizens from across Khasi Hills thronged the Iing Sad to witness the festival.

Friday being the main day of the festival, the day started with the Shad Nohkjat early in the morning where only members of the royal family take part in the dance at the Lympung.

It is a day when music doesn’t stop – from the time the Shad Nohkjat begins till around 4 to 5 pm when the mass participation of dancers ends.

Following this, the highlight of the festival the Pomblang Syiem (goat sacrifice) took centre stage.

According to the elders of the Hima, on this day, 12 goats or Khatar sla from the royal family are given away for sacrificial purposes, followed by sacrificial goats from the Raid and the villages and clans falling under Hima Khyrim.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on the sideline of the dance, the Syiem (chieftain) of Hima Khyrim, Dr Balajied Sing Syiem, said this is a festival that binds together the administrative set up of the Hima Khyrim – one of the traditional institutions of the Khasis.

“We happen to inherit such a great institution where we have to comply with the well being, the goodwill of the people to carry forward our responsibility diligently and with an important thing in mind — that is to ensure this tradition is followed well in the future and for perpetuity,” he said.

Issuing a clarion call to the tribal youths, the Syiem of Hima Khyrim said, “A community that has its own culture and preserves it has its own identity.” The younger generation should know their history and uphold their roots, he added.

The annual dance was also witnessed by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne, Judge of the Meghalaya High Court, HS Thangkhiew and Nongkrem MLA, Lambor Malngiang, among others. In Tura, the 44th 100-Drums Wangala festival is taking place at its new and permanent site called Wangala A’dam, at Chibragre, 13 km from Tura, for the second year in a row. The biggest harvest festival of the Garos is taking place while simultaneously adhering to COVID-19 protocols to check against the infectious disease.

Adviser to the Chief Minister and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma and Selsella MLA, Ferlin CA Sangma participated in the Rugala ceremony that was also witnessed by a large number of visitors.

The Rugala which is performed by the Nokma (cillage chief) concluded with the rhythm of 100 drums.

Addressing the Wangala troupes and the crowds, Thomas A Sangma recalled the valuable contributions of the pioneers of the then Wangala Festival Committee to promote, protect and preserve the tradition and culture of the Garos.

Looking at the increasing peoples’ participation in the festival, he said that this will help to safeguard the culture and traditions as well as boost the morale of the political leaders.

Endorsing the chief guest in his remarks about the importance of preserving and promoting the traditions of the Garo tribe, the Selsella MLA expressed her gratitude for being given a chance to attend the festival and also mentioned about the pioneers of the Wangala festival and their foresightedness in preserving the unique culture of the Garos.

Despite embracing Christianity and other religions, the Garos should preserve and protect their culture and traditions, she appealed.

The day’s events also included the indigenous games of Tug of War, Ajea and Doroa cultural competitions, amongst others.

In the Tug of War final, the Rongkhon team defeated the Rompa Matgrik team from Baghmara to win the event for the fourth time in a row.