One man involved in attack on farmers: Police

SHILLONG, Nov 12: East Khasi Hills Police has asserted that Roy Lyngdoh Laitmiet is the only accused involved in the shooting of farmers from Kenbah Malai village under Mawsynram C&RD Block, on Wednesday.

“As of now he is the only accused. However we will see during the investigation if more name surfaces,” East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger said on Friday.

Informing that the accused was arrested a day after the incident, the SP said a case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

Hundreds of locals from five villages under Hima Malai Sohmat Syiemship — Mawrapad, Mawkasain, Mawsawa, Kenbah Malai and Phlangwanbroi — stormed into Mawsynram Police Station on Thursday, demanding action against the criminals.

One of the farmers died in the shooting while another suffered bullet injuries. Four more were injured while attempting to escape multiple shots fired at them.

The deceased has been identified as Shalansing Mawkhaid (32) from Kenbah Malai.