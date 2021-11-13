World Watch

Pakistan woman cop sacked

Karachi, Nov 12: A Pakistani lady police officer has been dismissed from service after she forced a woman to undress and dance naked in the country’s southwestern Balochistan province, a senior police officer said on Friday. Inspector Shabana Irshad was found guilty by a police inquiry committee of misusing her authority and indulging in inhumane acts with a woman detainee in jail during the police remand. “The inquiry found that the lady inspector had arrested and brought a woman, Pari Gul to the police station for questioning in connection with the murder of a child in the Jinnah township of Quetta,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Quetta said. “ The inspector not only stripped her naked but also forced her to dance naked in front of others in jail,” he said. “She had nothing to say in her defence and she has been retired forcibly from service and dismissed,” he said. (PTI)

Extreme weather kills 26 in SL

Colombo, Nov 12: At least 26 people have been killed and over 230,000 others affected in recent days due to extreme weather conditions in Sri Lanka, authorities said on Friday. The months of October and November are usually the northeastern monsoon season in Sri Lanka. However, higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country this year. So far 26 people have died and over 230,000 others affected due to the continuous rains. At least six people were struck by lightning, the Disaster Management Centre said. According to the Centre, with rains slowing and flood waters receding, the affected areas are slowly returning to normal. However, the weather bureau said rains will occur in several provinces in the island nations. (PTI)

Bomb hits Afghan mosque

Kabul, Nov 12: A Taliban provincial spokesman says a bomb exploded in a mosque during Friday prayers, wounding at least 15 people in eastern Afghanistan, where Islamic State group militants have been waging a campaign of violence. Qari Hanif, the government spokesman for Nangarhar Province, said the bomb appeared to have been planted inside the mosque in the town of Traili, located in the mountainous Spin Ghar area outside the provincial capital Jalalabad. Photos taken by a resident and circulating in social media showed three dead bodies, and the mosque’s interior strewn with rubble and broken glass. Hanif did not immediately confirm any deaths. (AP)