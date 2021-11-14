Cong will bounce back: Ampareen

SHILLONG, Nov 13: Downplaying the perception that it will be weakened by the possible exodus of its leaders, the Congress on Saturday asserted it will continue to exist in the state.

Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said the party will get new faces if there is an exodus of top leaders, including Mukul Sangma. At the same time, she said the party will make all efforts to thwart exodus. There have been reports that Sangma will defect to the Trinamool Congress after December along with a group of party MLAs loyal to him.

To prove a point that the exodus of “one person” (read Sangma) will not impact the party, Lyngdoh pointed out that the Congress had won 21 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections despite several leaders deserting it.

She said the party has a backup list of several candidates in many constituencies.

Asked about internal rumblings, which was believed to be the main reason behind the Congress’s debacle in the by-elections, Lyngdoh said the party will investigate and evaluate and if somebody is found to be indulging in anti-party activities, necessary steps will be taken as per the party’s constitution.

She said every party goes through ups and downs and the Congress will bounce back despite the attempts being made by various forces to destroy it in the state.