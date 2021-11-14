‘Fill up posts of Lokayukta, MSCW chairperson’

SHILLONG, Nov 13: The KSU has urged the state government to expedite the process of filling up important posts such as that of the Lokayukta and the Chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW).

“The state government should speed up and do the needful to fill up all these vacancies for smooth functioning,” KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar said.

Pointing out that the post of Lokayukta and MSCW Chairperson are crucial for the society, he said, “The government is duty-bound to look into all these matters. We hope it will understand and react as soon as possible.”

The term of the previous body of the MSCW had expired in October last year.

According to sources, the Search and Select Committee has recommended around 10 names to the government for appointment to the posts of Chairperson and members. However, the decision on the formation of the new body continues to be delayed due to the unavailability of Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

Reacting to the delay, Marngar said, “We do not know the reason. The government knows it better.”

Earlier, questioning the delay, the Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment had written to the office of MSCW to know the status and summoned the Principal Secretary of Social Welfare Department to seek a clarification.

The Thma U Rangli-Juki had also stated the delay greatly affected women, who have been seeking redressal of grievances on issues

pertaining to violence, abandonment, maintenance, denial of constitutional rights etc., and for whom the Commission should have been readily accessible.

Meanwhile, more than five months have elapsed since Lokayukta, PK Mushahary’s tenure ended but the government is yet to appoint his successor.

An official source said the government is on the job to appoint a new Lokayukta but the work is progressing at a snail’s pace. The source also revealed that the government has received several applications from interested individuals who want to serve in the post.

In the absence of the Lokayukta, the body can receive new cases but cannot register them.