Songwriter Paul Lyngdoh releases music album

SHILLONG, Nov 13: While the world battled the pandemic, the poet and songwriter in Paul Lyngdoh triggered the need to not just write songs and put them to music but to also sing the songs himself along with a band comprising Andrew Thabah and others.

The entire music album comprises 18 songs of which 9 are part of the first leg titled “The Search” and the second part with the other nine songs is named The Journey.

The first part of the album was released on Saturday at Paul Lyngdoh’s Mawprem residence amidst a few friends and well wishers.

Addressing the audience, Paul said the first part of the album, The Search summarizes the meaning of life which is a constant search for meaning, identity and discovery.

The second part, The Journey is a realisation that life is a journey way beyond the horizon. Explaining the paradox of how a politicians can also be a musician, Paul said, “I heard the word politics only when I was in high school but I loved music at a very young age when I would listen to a few lines from the Beatles to the Eagles on my way home from school while passing a shop or home where such music played.”

Paul says he has listened to several musicians with the best pitch and flawless lyrics until he reached stage where he discovered a few musicians whose thoughts resonated with his own.

“The relentless pressure to put into words the deepest thoughts until you reach a stage where articulating music yourself becomes a complete process is in itself a journey of self-discovery of the songwriter as singer.”

Veteran musician and songwriter, Lou Majaw released the album in the midst of a select audience and music lovers. While releasing the album, Lou Majaw said, “I am glad to be releasing this album from a person who I once misunderstood as a rabble- rousing student leader until I started reading some of his poetry. Then I thought to myself that this young man has a lot to share with the world. It was then that I started to take what Paul writes, whether poetry or prose, seriously.”

Later veteran musicians Rudy Wahlang, Lou Majaw, Sam Laloo, Andrew Thabah among others belted out some of the old country music favourites and delighted the audience that had been robbed of such delightful evenings due to the pandemic.