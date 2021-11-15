Kongthong celebrates Tribal Pride Week

SHILLONG, Nov 14: Joining hands with the rest of the country, to commemorate the ensuing ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ – Tribal Pride Week, to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, a special programme was held at Kongthong also known as the whistling and singing village over the weekend to recognise the unique cultural practices of the village as part of the continuing celebrations of Tribal Pride Week.

The Tribal Pride Week, organised by the Tribal Affairs Department will commemorate the valiant efforts of tribal freedom fighters.

The programme at Kongthong village was anchored by the Department of Arts & Culture in collaboration with Tourism, Sports Departments, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), CRPF, Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) and the village authorities who actively joined hands to commemorate the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in a befitting and meaningful manner.

To recognise the unique cultural practise of ‘Jingrwai Iawbei’ or musical name calling of Kongthong village which has earned the village a distinction of being India’s nominee as “Best Tourism Village” to the UNWTO, various departments and stakeholders are collaborating together by organising several activities at Kongthong village to highlight & recognize its unique cultural practice, which has earned it several accolades within the state and at international levels.

Amongst the plethora of activities, and in recognition of the unique cultural space it occupies, the village was awarded two special artistic plaques by Arts & Culture Department & Tourism Departments respectively, which were handed over to the village authorities and to the custodians of Kongthong’s unique cultural practice.

The NIFT prepared 75 flags and distributed it to the performers as part of Azadi Ka Mahotsav, besides 50 flags to the village authorities to mark the States Golden Jubilee.

The CRPF also arranged for 75 saplings, which were symbolically planted all over the village as part of [email protected]

The Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) anchored a lively and participative workshop on sustainable tourism/sustainable livelihoods and intangible heritage for the village authorities and the village tourism entrepreneurs as part of [email protected]

Other key highlights also included ensemble performances & cultural demonstrations of Jingrwai Iawbei – musical name calling, personalized song names and tunes by the 75 performers and children of the Indigenous Agro Tourism Cooperative Society of Kongthong. Commissioner & Secretary Arts & Culture, FR Kharkongor lauded the village for its unique cultural practice and acclaim earned through cultural tourism, while he also informed that the department has already produced a specially composed freedom song composed in folk fusion style extolling and celebrating the three brave hearts of Meghalaya – U Tirot Singh, U Kiang Nangbah & Pa Togan Sangma, representing Khasi, Jaintia & Garo tribes along with other unsung heroes.

As part of the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ and in active collaboration with the ICCR, the department is at an advanced stage of preparation of a special docuseries – Revisiting The Warrior Heroes of Meghalaya, an audio-video docudrama based on the three warrior heroes of Meghalaya which will revisit the heroic lives and their brave exploits against the colonial powers which will be showcased on social media, audio-video and all platforms with a view to honour, celebrate, ignite and inspire the present generation.”

It was also highlighted that the State Level Tribal Dance, Art & Craft, Costume, Tribal Freedom Fighter Memorial functions & special publications have already been planned and will be organised and rolled out in the week leading to January 21 next coinciding with the state’s Golden Jubilee celebration in 2022.