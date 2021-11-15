State govt to seek exemption from DRDA-ADC merger

Shillong, Nov 14: Following the central government notification that the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) would now be attached to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and to Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) where PRIs are not in place, the state government is planning to seek exemption from application of this notification from the Ministry of Rural Development.

The central government notification has stated that (DRDAs) should be merged with Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) or any other body as may be decided by the State government.

“I will be meeting with Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to discuss this matter and shall suggest that the state government should seek exemption of this particular notification in the State,” the Minister for Community and Rural Development, Hamletson Dohling told The Shillong Times on Sunday.

Dohling is of the view that the DRDA is a very crucial agency for taking up development work in the rural villages and said that it would not be an easy task to transfer the DRDAs to the ADCs

“It will be very difficult for the state government to accept this notification. The developmental work taken up in the rural areas will be affected if the DRDA is handed over to the ADCs,” Dohling said, adding that states which are under the Panchayati Raj Institutions will not have problems in complying with the notification.

“I am of the view that we cannot apply the same yardstick throughout the country. We will properly examine this notification,” Dohling said.

Dohling stated that the state government will seek an extension if the Centre refuses to agree to the request to exempt the application of this notification in Meghalaya. “It will not be possible for the state government to complete the exercise within April 1 next year. We need ample time to resolve this matter,” The Community and Rural Development Minister said.

Earlier, Principal Secretary, Community and Rural Development Department, Sampath Kumar said that in Meghalaya, the subjects are clearly divided between the State Government and the ADCs.

He also pointed out that the C&RD Department will require the DRDA staff as they oversee implementation of all the MGNREGS programmes and supervise the MLA schemes.

The DRDA at the district level oversees the implementation of anti-poverty programmes. It also implements various other schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The circular issued by the Ministry of Rural Development said that state governments and union territories may merge the DRDAs with the Zila Parishad or Zila Panchayat. However, in the case of a state like Meghalaya which does not come under the Panchayati Raj system, the DRDAs may be merged with the District Councils or any other body as may be decided by the state government. “Staff working in DRDA on deputation can be absorbed back into their parent department. Those who are on the rolls of DRDA may be absorbed by appropriate line departments or district planning and monitoring body as per their qualification. In case such fitment is not possible, they can be placed with the schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS),” the circular said.

The letter also said that staff working at the DRDAs on deputation basis can be absorbed back in their parent departments.

It also said that the support staff that are on the rolls of the DRDAs may be absorbed either by the appropriate line departments or district planning and monitoring body as per their qualification. “In case such fitment is not possible and is not organic, they can be placed with the schemes such as MGNREGS, PMAY, NSAP, etc., as per their competence and qualification in suitable capacities,” the letter from the Ministry of Rural Development said.

It also said that the balance unutilised amount with DRDAs as on March 31, 2022 reflected in audit reports should be transferred to Zila Parishads, Zila Panchayats or any other body as the case may be and be accounted for in subsequent releases.

DRDA is the principal organ at the district level to oversee the implementation of different anti-poverty programmes.

In 1999, the Government of India had introduced the ‘DRDA Administration’ scheme under which the salary and administrative expenses of DRDAs are funded on a 90:10 basis between the Centre and states.

The primary objective of the DRDAs is to professionalise the implementation of schemes at the district level and to monitor especially the poverty alleviation programmes of the Ministry of Rural Development and interact effectively with other agencies.