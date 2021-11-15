‘Three Cong MLAs keen on joining BJP’

SHILLONG, Nov 14: State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie on Sunday said three Congress MLAs have sent feelers to the party’s central leadership for switching over at an appropriate time.

“There is already a talk at the national level and it has come to my knowledge that some Congress MLAs of the state have opened channels with the central leaders,” he said.

Refusing to reveal the names, he said there are three Congress MLAs in the state keen on joining the BJP. He said no MLAs from parties other than Congress have approached the saffron brigade. Mawrie said the party has already started the groundwork for the 2023 Assembly polls.

“We will have the state executive meeting on November 20 for adopting a resolution on how to prepare for the election. We have identified the constituencies with the aspiring candidates,” he said.

The state BJP chief made a realistic projection about his party. “We will not have a majority but we will 100% lead the government,” he said. He declined to predict the number of seats the BJP would win.