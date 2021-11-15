CEM to examine need for woman member in panel

SHILLONG, Nov 14: A change is on cards to an age-old tradition of the matrilineal Khasi society after the introduction of the Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021, but the Select Committee of the KHADC, instituted to look into the Bill, has no woman member.

However on Sunday, KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne said that the Council will examine the need to co-opt a woman member in the panel.

“The members of the select committee were proposed inside the House. I cannot do anything if no one suggested having a woman member in the committee,” Chyne said.

The committee, headed by the CEM, presently consists of all male MDCs including the leader of opposition, Pynshngain Syiem, Executive Member in-charge

Building Bye-Laws, Paul Lyngdoh, NPP MDC, Lamphrang Blah, and two Congress MLAs — Charles Marngar and Carnes Sohshang.

The member secretary of the Committee is the Secretary to the Executive Committee, G Syiemiong.

The CEM also pointed out that albeit the select committee is represented by only male members, the views and suggestions will be taken from all stakeholders including women organisations. “We had also assured to put the bill in the public domain,” he added.

The CEM informed that the first meeting of the select committee will be fixed in the coming days.